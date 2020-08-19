Trial for alleged house party killer resumes

PEORIA, Ill, (WMBD) — Trial restarts today for the Peoria teenager charged with first-degree murder in a 2018 shooting incident near Bradley University.

The case is touched in a new way by the pandemic. The judge dismissed one juror with a potential exposure at home before prosecutors began calling witnesses again in their case against the teen accused of opening fire during a college house party.

Investigators and bomb squad gang members led the line up of witnesses as attorneys begin trial again in the case against 18-year-old Jermontay Brock.

The teenager is accused of shooting and killing two people during an off-campus house party near Bradley University in April of 2018.

Prosecutors have argued that the double-murder was intended to be a targeted attack on a rival gang member.

Brock allegedly tied to Peoria’s notorious bomb squad gang, but the evidence shows a bullet went through his supposed target and killed an 18-year-old pre-med student too. With no ties to the gang, prosecutors said she was an innocent victim caught in the crossfire.

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old member of the bomb squad, now in federal prison waiting for sentencing on RICO charges, took the stand. He testified about the gang’s use and sharing of illegal guns, including the one reportedly used in the house party murders.

Before the trial paused in July, the defense argued that Brock doesn’t match the description of the shooter given by partygoers.

The trial is scheduled to resume Thursday morning. The case is expected to go to the jury for a decision sometime Thursday.

