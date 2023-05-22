PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The trial for a 58-year-old South Peoria woman, accused of giving another woman Fentanyl which led to a fatal overdose will begin in late August.

Sharon Lucy, whose address is listed in jail records in the 1100 block of South Matthew Street, was set for trial next week but it’s now scheduled for Aug. 28, in Chief Peoria County Judge Katherine Gorman’s courtroom.

Lucy stands charged with drug-induced homicide and delivery of a controlled substance in connection with the Aug. 11, 2022, death of Angela Price. The charges allege Lucy delivered the fentanyl to Price which caused her to overdose.

If convicted, she faces 15 to 30 years behind bars. She remains in custody at the Peoria County Jail. Gorman also denied a motion to reduce her bond which is presently set at $100,000.