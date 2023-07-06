PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The trial for a former Peoria Public Schools employee was moved back to October, a judge ordered Thursday.

Sentiryia Haywood, 20, has a single count of criminal sexual assault, a felony that could send her to prison for up to 15 years. Her attorney asked the case be continued from its trial setting in mid-July.

Haywood will now have a jury trial scheduled for Oct. 30 in the courtroom of Circuit Judge Kevin Lyons.

Haywood was a transportation monitor who allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student. Earlier this year, she was terminated from her position after being with the district for eight months.

According to a Peoria Police Department Facebook post, officers were called to the 500 block of West Lake Street on Feb. 17 on a report of an inappropriate relationship between a woman and a teen.

Detectives say they found conclusive evidence of an inappropriate relationship and notified the school district about what they had learned, police said, which prompted her termination.