Trial for man accused of killing his parents continues, expected to end after 3 days

PEORIA, Ill. — The trial for the Princeville man accused of murdering his parents is expected to end Wednesday.

Prosecutors spent Tuesday afternoon wrapping up their case.

The defense has requested to conclude the trial Wednesday. Judge Katherine Gorman decided all parties will meet at 9:30 a.m. to finish the trial.

Back from recess. Heather Wright, forensic scientist with @ILStatePolice takes the stand. #JoseRamirez pic.twitter.com/40cKA4U3vi — Matt Sheehan TV (@TheMatt_Sheehan) November 19, 2019

Ramirez, 22, and 21-year-old Matthew Roberts face counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Susan Brill De Ramirez and Antonio Ramirez Barron in October 2018.

Ramirez had the opportunity to testify Tuesday afternoon and declined.

A forensic scientist with Illinois State Police looked over five blood samples found in Antonio Ramirez’s Honda CR-V, which prosecutors say Jose and his accused accomplice Roberts used to move the bodies, after allegedly murdering Ramirez’s parents.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed he looked over the autopsies of the couple. Harwood said a Dr. Fox performed the autopsies while he was contracted with the coroner’s office; he is no longer contracted with the coroner’s office.

Ramirez is being given the opportunity to testify. He has made the decision not to testify. #JoseRamirez — Matt Sheehan TV (@TheMatt_Sheehan) November 19, 2019

This story will be updated.