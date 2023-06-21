PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 20-year-old Peoria man will stand trial in later this month in connection with the Oct. 6, 2021, fatal shooting of Jerry Snipes, Jr.

Jeremy Moore, Jr., whose address is in the 700 block of South Western Avenue according to jail records, is currently charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery. His trial was set for May 22 but a week before, it was moved to June 26 by Peoria County Circuit Judge Kevin Lyons.

Snipes, 17, was pronounced dead at about 5:15 a.m. on Oct. 6, 2021, less than an hour after police were called to the 2800 block of North Linn Street. He was the city’s 24th homicide of 2021.

When Moore and another man, Gary Irby III, 20, were arrested in October 2021, police said the type of weapon used to kill Snipes, a shotgun, was a critical factor in the case. Shotguns are not commonly used in such types of incidents.

An autopsy showed that Snipes suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and likely died minutes after the incident.

Irby was to stand trial this week for the case and was to act as his own attorney. However, on Tuesday, he had a change of heart and asked to have an attorney appointed. Lyons allowed that and reset his trial for August to give the new attorney time to prepare.

A third person, Tryanique G. White, 19, has also been charged with murder in connection with Snipes’ death. Her trial is also set for August.