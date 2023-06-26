PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A judge on Monday agreed to continue or delay the murder trial of a Peoria man accused of fatally neglecting an 8-year-old boy last year.

Peoria County Circuit Judge John Vespa agreed to the request by defense attorney Gary Morris and set Brandon Walker’s trial for mid-September. The reason was a key witness for the defense — a health practitioner — was unavailable this week.

Also, Morris has several motions pending where he’s seeking to have the charges dismissed, including one that contends the entire process has taken too long and violated his client’s Speedy Trial rights.

Walker, 41, stands charged with six counts of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Navin Jones, who was found unresponsive in his parents’ Peoria home on March 29, 2022.

When Walker and the boy’s mother, Stephanie Jones, 36, were charged last spring, prosecutors described the boy as skeletal, emaciated and that he was treated in a “heinous” way.

But Morris strongly disagrees with that contention and during an interview after the hearing, placed the blame squarely on the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

The attorney contends his client, Brandon Walker, was waiting to obtain legal guardianship of the boy so he could take him to a doctor for medical care. Without that, Morris said, that’s not possible.

Morris said he plans to show at the Sept. 18 trial that it was DCFS, not his client, who effectively withheld care which led to the boy’s death.

