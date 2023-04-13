PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The trial of a Peoria man accused strangling his girlfriend will start in early May.

Chief Peoria County Circuit Judge Katherine Gorman agreed to move Tahir Goodman, Jr.’s trial from later this month to May 9 after his attorney requested the change.

Goodman, 29, has ben in custody since the Dec. 1, 2021, incident where J’Naysia Marie Hobbs was found dead inside her East Bluff home. Goodman is facing two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated arson in connection with her death.

An autopsy determined Hobbs died by strangulation before her home was set on fire.

During his bond hearing a day after Hobbs was found, Peoria County prosecutors said Goodman and Hobbs were wrestling when he put his forearm on her neck and she started “breathing funny.”

He then left the house and the fire was noticed a short time later.

If convicted of all charges, Goodman faces at least 20 years and possibly up to 60 years in prison.