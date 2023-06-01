PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A rural Mackinaw girl accused in connection with a shooting that left her mother dead and her father injured will stand trial in late fall.

That’s the word from Tazewell County Circuit Judge Chris Doscotch who set aside two weeks beginning Nov. 27 for Dahlia Bolin to stand trial on charges related to the deadly Oct. 22, 2021, shooting of Rebecca Bolin. Her father, Douglas Bolin, was wounded.

Specifically, Bolin, 17, faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, solicitation of murder for hire, solicitation of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Prosecutors have alleged that Dahlia Bolin and three others — Nathaniel Maloney, 19, of Morton, Andre Street, 18, of Groveland and Sage Raeuber, 21, of Morton — acted together that night when they all went to the Bolins’ home.

Street was also in court and his case is set for a June 26 review hearing, the same day Dahlia Bolin has a pretrial conference. Street and Raeuber are both due in court in mid-June for review hearings.

Maloney, Street and Raeuber face murder charges in connection with the shootings. They face up to 60 years in prison and possibly more.

If convicted, Dahlia Bolin, who until late March was being tried as a juvenile, faces at least 20 years and possibly up to 40 years in prison because she’s a minor. However, if a judge finds she’s beyond rehabilitation, then it’s possible for her to face even more time behind bars.

Prosecutors released a probable cause statement late last month which stated Dahlia Bolin allegedly told police “she had entered into a plan with Nathaniel Maloney, Andre Street, and Sage Raeuber to kill her father. Dahlia stated that Raeuber was to drive Maloney and Street to her residence and that, after she heard the gunshots, she went upstairs and observed Maloney and Street in the residence.”