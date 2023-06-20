PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria County judge barred the attorney for a man accused of fatally neglecting an 8-year-old from calling four witnesses.

According to an order entered late Tuesday afternoon, however, the first-degree murder trial for Brandon Walker will still begin Monday morning. Walker is on trial for Navin Jones’ death. He was found unresponsive at his parents’ Central Peoria home on March 29, 2022.

Last week, at a scheduling conference, Gary Morris, Walker’s attorney, filed a witness list. Both sides are required to file who they plan on calling to testify so the other side can prepare. Peoria County prosecutors, however, cried foul on five of the 10 additional names, saying they were introduced too close to next week’s trial and that there wasn’t enough discovery.

Also charged is Navin’s mother, Stephanie Jones, who faces similar charges and whose case is set for trial later this year. Both are alleged to have “withheld medical care and nutrition from Navin Jones,” knowing such acts created a strong probability of death or great bodily harm to the boy, according to authorities.

Since Morris wouldn’t continue the trial to later in the year, Peoria County Circuit Judge John Vespa struck the witnesses.

Jones weighed 30 pounds when he was found. The room he was in was tied shut. There was urine and feces throughout the room. He had one bed, one dresser and one toy in the room. There were marks showing alleged abuse, prosecutors have said, on his face, body, arms and legs.