BLOOMINGTON, Ill (WMBD) — A Bloomington-Normal man will stand trial this fall for his alleged role in a deadly shooting at a popular Bloomington bar last January.

Michael Bakana, 43, appeared in a McLean County courtroom Thursday where a judge set a final pre-trial date for Oct. 7.

Both defense counsel and the prosecution agreed to start a jury trial on Oct. 17. Bakana is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Mariah Petracca in January of 2021, outside of downtown Bloomington nightclub Daddio’s.

Another person was also injured in that shooting. Bakana is facing charges related to that as well.

A jury of his peers will determine his fate when the trial begins on Oct 17 at the McLean County Law and Justice Center.