PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A rural Mackinaw girl who allegedly conspired to kill her parents will go to trial in November, a judge ordered Monday.

According to Tazewell County Circuit Court records, Dahlia Bolin’s jury trial has been set for Nov. 27, 2023.

Bolin faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation of murder for hire, and solicitation of murder relating to the deadly Oct. 22, 2021, shooting of her mother Rebecca Bolin and injuring her father, Douglas Bolin.

Dahlia is free on a $1 million bond. She entered a plea of not guilty to all charges.

Prosecutors alleged that Dahlia, along with Sage Raeuber, 21, of Morton, Nathaniel Maloney, 19, of Morton, Andre Street, 18, of Groveland, acted together to murder Rebecca Bolin. Those three face similar charges and all await trial.

Also in the Courtroom Monday, Andre Street’s case was continued until Sept. 25.