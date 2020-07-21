Trial underway for alleged house party killer

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A trial has begun for the man accused of opening fire during an off-campus house party near Bradley University in 2018.

Jermontay Brock, now 18, faces first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing two people and hurting one during the April, 2018 shooting near Western and Bradley.

Prosecutors said in opening statements Tuesday that the crime was intended to be a targeted attack on a rival gang member, and that Brock has ties to the notorious “Bomb Squad” gang.

The defense is hinging their case on what party-goers remember, saying the defendant doesn’t match the description of the shooter, and questioned witnesses about that.

The mothers of the victims were the first to take the stand Tuesday. Brock sat silent during their testimony.

The trial is expected to continue through Thursday.

