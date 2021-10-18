Trial underway for Bloomington piano teacher accused of molesting students

WARNING: Reader discretion is advised due to the graphic nature of the story.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A piano teacher accused of keeping child pornography and engaging in underage sex started the first of six trials Monday.

Aaron Parlier is standing trial for one of the seven victims he has been accused of molesting. The victim’s mother took the stand and testified he gave her daughter piano lessons in her home.

Multiple Bloomington police officers have taken the stand and confirmed they executed a search warrant on Jan. 30, 2018, at Parlier’s residence located at 1509 Deer Ln. in Mackinaw. There they retrieved multiple laptops with evidence of the criminal activity.

Parlier has been indicted on 38 total counts of child pornography, predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, and aggravated criminal sexual abuse against six students.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.