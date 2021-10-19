Trial underway for man accused of shooting and killing Fulton County deputy in 2019

LEWISTOWN, Ill. (WMBD) – Trial is underway for a man accused of killing a Fulton County deputy just more than two years ago.

Nathan Woodring faces two counts of first degree murder for the death of Deputy Troy Chisum.

Prosecutors allege on June 25, 2019, Woodring shot and killed Chisum while he was responding to a disturbance call in rural Avon.

Tuesday was the second day of jury selection for the trial. After questioning more than two dozen potential jurors, six were chosen, including three men and three women.

The trial will continue Wednesday to select the remaining jurors needed.

Woodring has plead not guilty to the charges.