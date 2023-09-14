PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man and a woman accused of fatally neglecting an 8-year-old boy last year will not go to trial later this month.

Cases for both Stephanie Jones and Brandon Walker were set for trial either next week or the week after in the courtroom of Peoria County Circuit Judge John Vespa but issues with witnesses, pending motions and scheduling issues caused both to be moved to later.

Jones, 36, will go to trial on Jan. 22, 2024. Brandon Walker, 41, was to go to trial next week but now will use his former trial setting as a “review” hearing to allow attorneys time to pick a new date.

Both are charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Navin Jones who was found unresponsive at his home on North Gale Avenue on March 29, 2022.

Jones and Walker are both alleged to have “withheld medical care and nutrition from Navin Jones,” knowing such acts created a strong probability of death or great bodily harm to the boy, according to authorities.

The room Navin Jones was in was tied shut. There was urine and feces throughout the room. He had one bed, one dresser, and one toy in the room. There were marks showing alleged abuse, prosecutors have said, on his face, body, arms, and legs.

If convicted, Jones and Walker, the boy’s parents, could go to prison for the rest of their lives.

Prosecutors told Vespa that they couldn’t go to trial in November or December due to scheduling matters for both attorneys and witnesses for Jones’ case. And with regards to Walker, several issues left to that case’s delay.

Among the issues that were left unsettled was a pending motion by Walker’s attorney Gary Morris to bar text message conversations between Jones and Walker. The motion, filed Wednesday, was three days prior to trial and prosecutor Donna Cruz said the the two police officers who would be main witnesses for the hearing are gone this week.

Additionally, Vespa noted that one of the subpoenas for a witness was delivered too close to trial so that was a second reason he said to consider pushing the trial back.

The judge did, however, after a 45-minute hearing, most of which was in his office or chambers, agree to quash or block a subpoena by Morris to a nurse practitioner. Vespa said after he emerged from his chambers that he opted to hold the hearing outside of the courtroom because he was worried about privacy issues.

The attorney for the nurse practitioner argued in her motion to quash that her client’s testimony would likely the state’s Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Confidentiality Act.