PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Harsh temperatures and light snow weren’t enough to keep Morton from getting free donuts on Halloween.

On 707 Main Street in Morton, partakers found an elaborate light show with synchronized music blasting out hits from Lady GaGa to Rob Zombie.

For Tom Godfrey, the self-described Madman behind the Lights on Main Street, the inspiration came after previously having a low turnout of trick-or-treaters.

“It’s something I’ve been doing for 8 years now. The first year I moved in here, I’ve been in this house for about 10 years now, I had two trick-or-treaters the entire night. And I was disappointed” said Godfrey.

To say that the disappointment inspired Godfrey is an understatement. After getting a light and sound system for his home for the holidays, the house has become a local landmark.

He continued, “The Halloween show has really taken off. This year were doing Halloween donuts and were prepared for 450 trick-or-treaters. We probably got half gone already.”

Those who missed the light and music show on Main Street can still catch the Christmas version in the coming months.