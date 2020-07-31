Trinity opens second dispensary in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A cannabis dispensary celebrated the grand opening of a new location Friday, expanding its current services.

Trinity Compassionate Care Dispensary opened a second Peoria location at Glen and War Memorial. Trinity currently has a medical dispensary located on University. Erik Hackett, general manager of Trinity on Glen, said this facility is for recreational use.

“We’re going play both roles here, so this facility is recreation-only, so anybody 21 or older with a valid ID can come in here and shop,” Hackett said.

Between the two locations, Hackett said they are creating opportunities for jobs in the area. He said the expansion has given nearly 70 people jobs.

“We’re creating jobs, we just expanded, we still have our University location, we had 32 employees we’re up to 68 almost 70 now so we’re definitely creating some jobs here locally,” Hackett said.

The store supplies all kinds cannabis products as well as paraphernalia. Hackett said it’s not just about shopping, but getting educated too about the products.

“We’re just excited to get out here and help people, we know that we’ve helped a lot of people over the last five years at the University location and now with recreational cannabis being a thing here in Illinois, we just have a greater opportunity to help more people,” Hackett said.

Hackett acknowledged that some may take issue, but according to him, the crime that some might think come with legalized cannabis stores isn’t something he has seen in the five years they’ve been in the area.

“We’ve been over on University for five years and I think a lot of people don’t even know we’re there still. We’ve had no incidents, absolutely zero,” Hackett said.

“The crime and stuff people think come along with it is just untrue. You can look at the data in the area from the existing dispensaries within the last five years and there’s no trouble associated with it.”

The Glen location is open seven-days-a-week, Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

