Trio indicted after allegedly murdering Manual High School senior

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three people have been indicted Tuesday for allegedly murdering Manual High School senior Jerry Snipes Jr.

Previously identified as the juvenile girl suspect, Tryanique G. White is facing a bond of $1 million, while 18-year-old Jeremy J. Moore Jr. and 19-year-old Gary A. Irby III are each facing a bond of $2.5 million.

As previously reported, members of the Peoria Police Department Special Investigations Division arrested Moore near S. Western Ave. and W. Ann St. Moore was arrested for unlawful possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Later, he was also charged in connection with the death of Snipes.

Irby was already being housed in the Peoria County Jail for unrelated charges. But Thursday, Oct. 28, he was arrested by detectives with the Peoria Police Criminal Investigations Division. He also faces a first-degree murder charge.

According to a Peoria Police press release, White turned herself into Peoria Police Detectives Friday, Oct 29. She was arrested for first-degree murder and obstruction of justice and was taken to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

The shooting occurred near N. Linn Street and W. Corrington Avenue at approximately 4:41 a.m. Before arriving at the scene, Peoria police were informed someone had been shot.

According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 17-year-old Manual High School Senior Jerry L. Snipes Jr was pronounced dead at OSF at 5:16 a.m.

The autopsy showed that Snipes suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and likely died minutes after the incident.

All three suspects are set to appear in court Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.