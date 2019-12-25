Triple homicide at Central Illinois home on Christmas

CULLOM, Ill.– Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a triple homicide Christmas morning.

Just after 2:00 a.m. crews were called to 416 East Jackson Street on reports of a homicide. When they arrived they found a 48-year-old woman, a 51-year-old man and a 27-year-old man dead.

Officials did arrest a suspect and First Degree Murder charges are pending.

The victims’ names, as well as the suspect’s name, have not been released.

A Sheriff’s Office release says the case appears to be an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the community.

This story will be updated.

