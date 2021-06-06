Trivoli family holds lemonade stand, raising money for pediatric cancer research

TRIVOLI, Ill. (WMBD) — A Trivoli family hosted a lemonade stand on Sunday, in honor of their son Tucker.

“We call him ‘Tucker Tough’ for a reason.”

Tucker’s mother, Morgan Jones, said Sunday, June 6 was the 2-year anniversary of his cancer diagnosis.

“You learn to throw your sense of control out the window when you become a cancer mom,” Jones said. “Put one foot in front of the other. Just keep going.”

She said after watching an episode of “Curious George” that featured a lemonade stand, they hatched the idea to have one of their own. Jones said this makes the sad anniversary a happy day.

Jones said the money raised from the lemonade stand will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Alex’s Lemonade Stand.

“Both have got us to this point of where we’re at right now,” Jones said. “He wouldn’t be here, we would not be okay without all of them.”

Jones said she is now and will continue to be an advocate for pediatric cancer research.

“I will raise awareness for these kids for the rest of my life,” Jones said. “We’re losing too many kids; we’re introducing too many cancer families to our club that nobody wants to be in. So this is how we’re giving back. He’s worth it. These babies are all worth it.”

Jones said she is amazed with how well Tucker, almost 5, is handling his sickness.

“He is resilient,” Jones said. “He can get put out for a spinal tap with anesthesia and be up in a half-hour wanting Oreos and milk. Not even thinking about it. He’ll go get chemo, and come home 45 minutes later, and want to play outside with his brother.”

Tucker’s family reported they raised $2,300 in the four hours, not including online donations.

Jones said Tucker has been in remission since August 2020, and his current treatment is expected to end in December 2021.