Tropical Shrimp Ceviche

This refreshing appetizer is sure to impress at your next cookout!

Ingredients

2 Cups of Chopped Cooked Shrimp

1 Cup of Diced Roma Tomatoes

1 ¼ Cup of Diced Mango

½ Cup of Diced Red Onion

½ Cup of a Diced Red Bell Pepper

½ Cup of a Peeled and Sliced Cucumber

½ Cup of Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice

¼ Cup of Finely Chopped Jalapeño (optional)

⅓ Cup of Chopped Fresh Cilantro (optional)

1 Teaspoon of Paprika

¼ Teaspoon of Salt

½ Cup of Diced Avocado

Directions

1. Combine all ingredients except avocado in a large bowl.

2. When ready to serve, gently mix in avocado.

Serving suggestions: Garnish with fresh cilantro and serve with tortilla chips.

Serves 10



Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.