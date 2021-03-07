Tropical Sno prepares for expansion, move to a permanent spot in Peoria

PEORIA, Il. (WMBD) – An on-the-go shaved ice shop is expanding and moving into a permanent location.

Tropical Sno is a mobile shaved ice stand that’s often parked in neighborhoods, schools, or at community events. Now, it’s moving to a permanent spot on Willow Knolls Drive. It’s replacing the Old Ballers location in the center.

“I grew up in a small town that had Tropical Sno in it so this is a franchise. I knew the product and it kind of just went from there,” said Owner Susan Moreland.

Moreland started her business during the pandemic but she said having her shop on wheels made it easier to serve the community, contact-free. She said having a permanent spot will make it easier for customers to find her.

“People kept coming back and people would message me… they would ask where are you going to be tonight, are you going to be open? So I never had a set location so it was hard and it just became something I thought would work,” said Moreland.

The Moreland family hopes to officially open the Tropical Sno location in April. For now, people can visit their Facebook page for updates.