Troutman, 90, embarks on 13 day, 100-mile walking journey for St. Jude.

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday morning, Dean Troutman laced up his shoes and started walking.

He decided to finish what he started in July – walking to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In this scaled back version, Troutman is walking 100 miles over 13 days from Rushville to his hometown Princeville, Ill.

“Its about the only thing I can do anymore… Like I said before, there’s a million things I can’t do, but I can walk,” he said.

He will walk about six miles per day.

Troutman will be in Astoria on Monday and Tuesday night, then continues on Wednesday. He said he hopes to raise $72,000.

