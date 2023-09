PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A truck hauling a trailer went off-road before crashing into a house near the 4000 block of N Knoxville Road on Thursday.

Peoria Fire Department can confirm around 1:15 p.m. the truck hit a telephone pole before traveling through several yards and hitting a house.

The driver is conscious but injuries are unknown, the people in the house are shaken up but uninjured.

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED