Truck driver training program prepares future drivers in just a few weeks

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Students are in class at Illinois Central College’s truck driver training program.

It’s a four-week-long course, preparing future truck drivers. Student Shaquille Bell is in his second week in the program. He said he wanted to become a driver to have a career and job security.

Bell said it’s a career path he didn’t consider until recently.

“In high school, they don’t really teach you about truck driving and stuff like that,” said Bell. “They teach you about how to be a doctor, lawyer, and stuff like that, but truck driver they leave that out.”

He said people who take this course get hired quickly and are paid well. Bell said this week, recruiters came to class to hire students, too. He encourages people to take the course.

“Just go for it, that’s what I have to say, just go for it. You don’t have to go to college for four or five years,” said Bell.

