UPDATE (7:10 p.m.) — According to Peoria Emergency Communications Center Supervisor Kris Keyes the road has been reopened.

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Firefighters are fighting a truck fire near West Farmington Road at Sterling Avenue Thursday.

West Peoria and Limestone Fire Departments were both on the scene.

The West Peoria Fire Chief said that no one was hurt.

Peoria Emergency Communications Center Supervisor Kris Keyes stated that East Bound Farmington Road has been closed for the fire at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.