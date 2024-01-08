PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A truck hit a utility pole on Route 8/Southport Road at Reservoir Road near Pottstown on Monday evening, according to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins.

Watkins said an internet line is down across Route 8/Southport Road.

The Peoria Emergency Communications Center said that the road is expected to remain closed for the next several hours.

There are no known injuries at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.

This story will be updated as further information becomes available.