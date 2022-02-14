PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Part of Big Hollow Road near Glen Hollow is closed off after a truck struck a pole Monday night around 8 p.m.

According to Peoria Police, the incident was a one-vehicle crash, and there are no details on how the incident happened.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time, and he is alert and responding.

Peoria Fire, Peoria Police, AMT, and Ameren are on the scene.

According to police, Big Hollow Road between Glen Hollow and Farrily is currently closed.

This is a developing story. There will be an update when more information becomes available.