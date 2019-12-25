Trucker says life on the road with the love of his life is like being on vacation… even during the holidays

MORTON, Ill.– Few of us enjoy spending the holidays at work, let alone on the road, far from family and friends.

While it can be hard for some truckers, one truck driver said all he needs to feel at home is his wife sitting in the passenger seat.

“I usually don’t care where I’m at. As long as my wife is with me. Some years you like to be home more than others but I got heat in the truck, direct tv in there and a custom fridge and everything you need,” Greg Kearney, Owner of Kearney’s Trucking said.

Greg’s wife has been his co-driver for 15 years. They have been to every state in this country several times and will continue to make memories on the road.

“Why I like it? It’s like being on vacation for 30 years,” Greg said.

This year they will be bringing in Christmas in Morton then making a stop in Peoria on Thursday before heading back to their home in Pennsylvania.

“It’s not too bad for me. I just wish everyone is Morton here and in the area a Merry Christmas from the Kearney’s,” he said.