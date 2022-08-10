PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A donation to Peoria Public Schools is helping students and staff have a safe and healthy school year.

Wednesday, a semi-truck full of disinfecting wipes was given to District 150. The donation is the result of a collaboration between Illinois-based company Micro-Scientific and 92nd District State Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth.

Micro-Scientific produces products used to prevent microbial transmission and cross-contamination.

Each school within District 150 will receive a shipment of disinfecting wipes.

“We all know that with the increase in monkeypox, COVID-19, not to mention things that have always been around like the common cold and the flu, we need to make sure that our teachers and educators have the ability to have the wipes that they need in the classroom,” Gordon-Booth said.

Representative Gordon-Booth said she hopes to eventually secure wipes for all schools in the Peoria County region.