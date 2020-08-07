True Taste of Italy restaurant in Washington closing

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — True Taste of Italy Restaurant in Washington Ill. announced it will be permanently closing Friday.
In a Facebook post, the restaurant said its property at 1311 Washington Road has been sold to a new investor. The new business will not be a restaurant.
True Taste of Italy appreciates the Washington Community’s support for their business and hope to relocate to another building in Washington.
