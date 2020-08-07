True Taste of Italy restaurant in Washington closing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — True Taste of Italy Restaurant in Washington Ill. announced it will be permanently closing Friday.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said its property at 1311 Washington Road has been sold to a new investor. The new business will not be a restaurant.

True Taste of Italy appreciates the Washington Community’s support for their business and hope to relocate to another building in Washington.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News