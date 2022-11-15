BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Former President Donald Trump is expected to make another run at the presidential office.

In history, only one president has served two non-consecutive terms; that was Democrat Grover Cleveland back in 1885 then again in 1893.

Despite legal battles and what many have called a lackluster midterm for Republicans, the 45th president seems to be set to run in 2024.

“We are going to take back our magnificent White House,” Trump said at a Dayton, Ohio rally on Nov. 7.

Those words came from Trump a day before many of his backed candidates and the GOP overall had what many consider disappointing results in the midterm elections. Candidates Trump endorsed including Illinois GOP gubernatorial candidate, Darren Bailey, candidate for governor in Arizona, Kari Lake and Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Oz all lost their races.

“I think one of the things that we saw with the election was that people did not like those who denied democracy,” said associate professor of political science at Illinois State University, Dr. Meghan Leonard.

Trump lost his bid for reelection in 2020 to President Joe Biden; he continues to denounce those results two years later.

But, if Trump does win the GOP’s nomination for a third time, it’s a rare occasion.

“Oftentimes with one-term presidents, they and really the party as a whole tend to decide it’s time for them to step back,” Leonard said. “As Trump has changed how that process works, the Republican Party has been a lot more responsive to him as an individual than he is responsive to a party as a whole.”

Leonard said Trump’s possible involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection of the capitol may also hurt his chances.

“Whether you’re a Democrat or Republican, you need to think really hard about whether you want a leader who does not agree with what the voters say or when he does not agree with what the voters say he thinks he should be able to change it,” Leonard said.

Tazewell County GOP chairman Jim Rule said Trump accomplished a lot in his four years; particularly with immigration and the economy.

“Trump’s policies were fantastic and very good for this country, what shot Trump in the foot is his rhetoric,” Rule said.

Many prominent GOP leaders have at least partially blamed Trump for Republicans failing to win back both control of the House and Senate.

Rule said he doesn’t fully blame Trump for a disappointing mid-term, but is open to another option for president.

“We’ve got a problem in the Republican Party and we can’t seem to win these crucial elections. We’ve got to use the right rhetoric, got to have the right policies and we got to get the right people in place,” Rule said.

The Illinois GOP sent WMBD a statement that reads:

“President Trump’s policies led to a booming economy and respect abroad. We appreciate his service to the country. The field will undoubtedly evolve over the coming months and we look forward to an open, engaging, and respectful competition to select the Republican candidate who has what it takes to defeat Joe Biden in 2024.”