PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — While the Tazewell and Peoria Republican’s Lincoln Day Dinner took place at the Civic Center, some democrats also wanted their voices heard Monday night.

Jackie McGowan, who is running for Illinois Congress District 17, held a sign that said, “Trump lost lol”.

“I had some fun waving this. Trump lost, the election is over, it wasn’t stolen that is a big lie, and we need to move on,” said McGowan.

McGowan is one of the six candidates running in the Democratic Primary for Illinois’ 17th District. The primary takes place Tuesday, June 28th.