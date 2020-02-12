Trustees at Bradley meet finalist for president

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University is one step closer to announcing its news president.

According to an email contained by WMBD, the college’s Board of Trustees has met with a candidate who made it through two rounds of interviews and a recommendation from the Presidential Search Committee.

“We realize this is a lengthy process and want you to rest assured we are moving forward,” Kathi Holst and U.S. District Judge James Shadid said in an email sent to the Bradley staff Wednesday.

“Last week, the Presidential Search Committee conducted a second round of interviews with selected candidates,” the email read. “From there, the committee made a recommendation to the Board of Trustees and the board has met with the candidate.”

Current BU President Gary Roberts is set to retire this May.