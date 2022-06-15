CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — Every day Illinoisans are seeing new political ads on TV or receiving them by mail.

We’re putting these claims politicians are making to the test.

WMBD’s Matt Sheehan investigated Secretary of State Candidate Anna Valencia’s claims against Democratic opponent Alexi Giannoulias.

“I wouldn’t say it’s just disingenuous, I’d say it’s a lie,” Giannoulias told Sheehan.

The TV ad Giannoulias was referring to said the following.

“(Alexi) even lectured us to unite behind Donald Trump.”

You’ll see in the ad the date from the Chicago Tribune article. November 7, 2016.

This is the day before the Presidential election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. So at the time of the article, no candidate was the President-elect.

If you read the article, linked here, Giannoulias never said for Americans to unite behind Donald Trump.

Instead, he leaves it open ended, saying “He or she must unify our polarized nation.”

“Not only am I proud of that Op-ed, and I wish more people didn’t view things as Democrat or Republican,” Giannoulias said. “It was just “lets get things done.” I find it horrible that someone who’s down 20 points, feels the need to compare me to Trump or whatever she’s saying on TV.”

Sheehan asked Valencia about this ad, and if she found it misleading. Here was part of her response.

“I stand by my ad. I think words matter, and actions should match your words,” Valencia said. “Your words have consequences. Certainly, before the election, I think it’s inappropriate to be saying “lets rally around this guy” who led the insurrection.”

Looking at this specific comment, and based on the date and time of Alexi’s op-ed in the Chicago Tribune, the section of this ad is false and misleading.

The Primary is June 28th.

There are four total candidates. Anna Valencia, Alexi Giannoulias, David Moore, and Sidney Moore. Sheehan is doing a profile piece on the entire race which will air Thursday night on WMBD.