PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With the November election just around the corner, new political ads are popping up every week.

WMBD’s Demetrios Sanders completed a truth test on a couple of television campaign ads in the 17th District congressional race between republican Esther Joy King and democrat Eric Sorensen.

In a recent ad, paid for by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, it stated that King celebrated the overturning of Roe v. Wade and stands with republicans who want a national abortion ban with no exceptions for rape or incest.

On King’s campaign website, she states that she is unapologetically pro-life. King explained her reasoning during a debate at Bradley University on October 3rd.

“I personally because of my faith, because of my life experiences, I am pro-life,” King said.

But the portion of the ad that said king supports a national abortion ban with no exceptions isn’t true. King also shared her view on this issue during the debate.

“I do support exceptions in horrendous situations like rape, incest, life of the mother,” King said.

Another tv ad reaching voters is one slamming Sorensen, paid for by Esther for Congress. The ad said Sorensen stands with the anti-police movement, wants to end cash bail, and posted a photo with an expletive regarding police.

As for the photo with the message about the police, Sorensen did post it on June 28, 2020, but there’s additional context. It appears he did not personally write the message and it was one of several pictures on his social media capturing the scene of Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd.

Also on Wednesday, Sorensen penned an op-ed in the Quad City Times titled We Need to Properly Fund the Police.

In the op-ed, he wrote in part, “Now it’s our time to help restore the dignity of their profession through funding their salaries, training, and equipment to a level equal to the tasks being assigned to them.”

Both political ads are misleading.