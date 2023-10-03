BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Ice Center is participating in a national event for hockey lovers or those looking to try their hand at it.

A Bloomington Parks and Recreation newsletter affirms that over 800 ice rinks will be part of this event.

“No previous skating or hockey experience is required to participate,” said Brian Ludy, Assistant Manager/Hockey Director at the Bloomington Ice Center, adding “This is a great opportunity for youths aged 4 to 12 to discover the sport of hockey for free.”

A limited amount of equipment is available, so pre-registration is required here.

The event commences at 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4.