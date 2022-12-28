LEROY, Ill. (WMBD) — LeRoy Police officers have arrested 28-year-old Bradley W. Simmons Jr. after a standoff Tuesday morning.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, LeRoy Police officers and McLean County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to S. East St. for a report of someone yelling for help. When they arrived, they were able to remove the victim from a residence, but Simmons remained inside.

Officers and deputies attempted to negotiate with Simmons for over an hour before entering the residence and arresting him in the basement.

Simmons was arrested for domestic battery, unlawful restraint, and resisting arrest. He was charged on Dec. 28 and is being held on a $100,000 bond.