Tuesday night shooting in Peoria marks 11th ShotSpotter investigation in 24 hours

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria Police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old hurt Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just after 6:00 p.m. in the 300 block of E. Republic St.

According to police, the man that was shot had non-life threatening injuries and was conscious and talking while on scene. He was taken to the hospital.

This case now marks the 11th shooting investigation in 24 hours. According to Peoria Police Chief Eric Echeverria, the department had previously responded to 10 ShotSpotter alerts from Monday night to Tuesday night.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.