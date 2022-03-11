BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — More questions are being answered surrounding a shooting in Bloomington on Tuesday where three people were killed.

McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathleen Yoder identified those killed in Tuesday’s shooting as:

Lawrence D. Clemons III, 35, of Houston, TX

Matthias E. Clemons, 6, of Bloomington

Brittney C. Harmon, 32, of Bloomington

In a press release Friday, Bloomington Police said a preliminary investigation suggests the suspect, Lawrence D. Clemons III, murdered his son, Matthias E. Clemons, 6, and his wife, Brittney C. Harmon, 32, before turning the gun on himself.

Brittney Harmon and Matthias Clemons

Thursday, the family of Matthias and Brittney released the following statement:

“Brittney and Matthias were deeply loved by their family and community. We are overwhelmed and saddened by the profound loss of their presence in our lives. Every day, they filled our lives with joy, laughter, and the warmest love. We hope that they will be remembered not only for the tragic way in which we lost them, but the beautiful way in which they lived.”

Matthias Clemons

As previously reported, Bloomington Police were dispatched to an apartment complex after a 911 call came in at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, police learned that three people had been shot.