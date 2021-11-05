Turkey Drive to feed 300 families on Nov. 20, volunteers needed

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local non-profit that mentors inner city kids is giving back so families can celebrate Thanksgiving properly.

Antwaun Banks, CEO and founder of Product of the Project, said the group is hosting a Turkey Drive on Saturday, November 20 to uplift the community.

“It means a lot to be able to give back. We take for granted some of the things we all have, and some people don’t have that,” he said.

Banks said they are giving out 300 turkeys with nonperishable sides and hygiene bags containing hats, gloves, and scarves.

“This is the time of year people get together with their families and sometimes they don’t have what they need to make that happen and we just wanted to give back to the community to bring back togetherness, that village to raise a child mentality,” said Banks.

He said they are looking for volunteers to help deliver turkeys to the elderly who cannot come in person. Deliveries will be COVID protected.

If you’re interested in volunteering, send Banks an email at popproject8@gmail.com, or call 773-809-6754.

The Turkey Drive will be from 1 P.M. to 3 P.M. on November 20 at the MECA Center of Peoria, located at 817 W. Armstrong Ave. No registration is required.