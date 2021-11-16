Turkey prices increase by 18% since 2020 due to low supply

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With turkey prices increasing, it is becoming harder for meat companies to stock up on turkey before Thanksgiving.

Alwan & Sons Meat Company is seeing an 18% increase in turkey prices this year in comparison to last year.

“Turkey parts and stuff are becoming harder and harder things to find,” said co-owner Brian Alwan. “The necks, the drumsticks, the wings, the extra things that they use to make their dressings and gravy with. Those are becoming harder and harder to find with an increase in price.”

He said most people are purchasing smaller 10-14 pound turkeys, utilizing them for small family gatherings, instead of larger turkeys for bigger gatherings.

This is making it more difficult for Alwan & Sons to find smaller turkeys because of the high demand.

Alwan said instead of purchasing turkeys from one or two meat warehouses, he is having to go to other sources to purchase the meat and fulfill last-minute orders.