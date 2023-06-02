Peoria Farmer’s Market Chicken Stir-Fry Bowl

“We celebrate our local Farmer’s Bounty”

By A.C.F. Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman CEC, CFBE of Lutheran Hillside Village.

Serves Four

Ingredients

3 cups Favorite quinoa, prepare per manufacturer’s directions and kept warm for service

1 ½ pounds Boneless and skinless chicken thighs, cut into 2-inch strips

2 tablespoons Fresh garlic, finely chopped

6 tablespoons Extra Virgin olive oil, separated

½ cup Carrots cut into 2-inch matchsticks

½ cup Yellow Squash, sliced into thin coins

½ cup Bella mushrooms, sliced thick

½ cup Red bell pepper cut into 2-inch matchsticks

½ cup Fresh sweet corn kernels

½ cup Green onion sliced into 2-inch cuts

½ cup Zucchini, sliced into thin coins

1 cup Baby spinach leaves

½ cup Cherry tomatoes, cut in halves

½ cup Green beans, blanched and cut into 2-inch pieces

½ cup Broccoli crowns cut bite size

¾ cup Teriyaki sauce, pick your favorite

1 tablespoon Sesame seeds

As desired Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Season the chicken with a little salt and pepper. Over high heat, add 3 tablespoons of olive oil to a large skillet or Wok. When the oil is hot, add the chicken and quickly stir-fry until thoroughly cooked reaching an internal temperature of 165 degrees F. Remove the chicken from the skillet, set aside, cover, and keep warm. Carefully wipe out the skillet and add the remaining olive oil. Return to the heat and quickly add the vegetables one by one starting with the carrots and beans as they require more cooking time. Stir-fry the vegetables until just tender making certain not to leave the pan unattended and mixing constantly. When the vegetables are just tender, add the teriyaki glaze and mix lightly just to coat the vegetables. Finally, add the spinach leaves and fold them in. Remove from heat.

Procedure

Spoon ¾ cup of the quinoa into each of the 4 individual serving bowls and top equally with the stir fry vegetables and then artfully arrange the chicken on the top. Garnish with the cherry tomatoes and serve immediately.