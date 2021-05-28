TV host, media entrepreneur Dan Abram previews new show Under Oath on A&E

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — From ABC to A&E, many of you are probably very familiar with Dan Abrams.

He’s now hosting a new show that airs on Wednesday, June 2, called Court Cam Presents Under Oath.

Abrams joined Good Day Central Illinois’ Matt Sheehan to talk about his show.

“It premieres June 2 at 10:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). It’s a show where defendants are taking the witness stand in murder trials. These are real cases where there’s a camera in the courtroom,” Abrams said. “The defendant decided to risk it all by taking the witness stand in his or her own defense. We take you through, not just through the testimony, but also what the lawyers are thinking, the family members and the jurors are thinking as the testimony is thinking.”

Abrams said he’s covered trials his whole life.

“This is the moment,” Abrams said. “When you’re covering a trial and the defendant takes the witness stand, everyone stops doing everything else.”

Abrams said he was lead to take this to A&E because of the rarity of a defendant taking the witness stand.

Dan said the focus on the defendants’ testimony makes this show different than anything he’s ever done.

“This is from the beginning, middle, and end about the defendants testimony and how it will help or hurt. By the end we will learn, did it help or hurt the persons case?” Abrams said. “I think that’s a very different way to tell a story. There’s going to be trials in here people didn’t know about.”

Abrams covers trials on the Law and Crime Network, which you can find here.

Abrams also has a new book called Kennedy’s Avenger.

“It’s about the forgotten trial of Jack Ruby. Remember, he’s the guy on live television who shot John Kennedy’s assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald,” Abrams said. “He somehow died an innocent man. His trial became a footnote to history. Many people remember the basic history of what happens. Oswald shoots Kennedy, Ruby shoots Oswald, but what happens in the trial of Jack Ruby? So we take the transcript of this trial, coverage from this time, and see what the mood was in Dallas. Then we bring to life this case that somehow has become a footnote in history.”

Abrams is also working on a two projects with the Lifetime Network.

“It’s about the case of Jennifer Dulos, who went missing. She had five kids, her husband Fotis Dulos was eventually charged. Before the first major hearing in the case, he took his own life. We’re doing a Lifetime drama version called “Gone Mom” of the event and then followed by a rip from the headlines documentary version at 10:00 p.m. (ET) of the Jennifer Dulos story,” Abrams said.

Abrams said the film and documentary both air on Saturday, June 5.