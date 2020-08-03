TV show about Peoria to release trailer soon, production still on time despite pandemic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A television show about the River City is soon going to play in Peoria.

Peoria TV Show is currently in production from local filmmaker, Michael Mcgruder. The show highlights local places such as OSF and Caterpillar with fictionalized characters.

WMBD reported back in February that the show was looking for actors and crew. Now, with a crew and actors the show just finished up filming of the trailer and it will soon be released.

Production was stalled for a bit, but show staff say production is still on time for the pilot to debut in the next few months.

From masks to rehearsing over Zoom with one-another, show officials said it’s been a learning experience to put a show together in a pandemic, but are glad and excited to still be on time.

“I think after awhile we got used to it, all of our crew wore masks all the time,” Mcgruder said. “We did everything to stay within regulations when actors weren’t acting.”

Raynah Unes-Reid acts and was assistant director for the trailer and pilot. She said it’s been inspirational to be apart of everything invovled.

“I feel very at home on a film-set,” Unes-Reid said. “So the fact that this is actually happening and hasn’t been completely halted, just stalled at times. Really, in the reality of it, we are still on time and that I think is really amazing and it just means that this is really meant to happen.”

Kerri Rae Ryan, one of the other actresses said this is her first experience acting in TV and was excited to get the role.

“I’m very excited. My dream has always been to be an actress, Ryan said. “When I found out they were doing this in Peoria, it was like that’s awesome and I was like this is cool.”

Mia Katz, the show’s casting assistant and actress said it has definitely been challenging, but have gotten a lot done.

“The times we have been able to get together in-person have been very productive,” Katz said. “I’m a theatre student and it’s like everything is unfolding in front of me and it’s kind of epic.”

The show is expected to air its’ pilot on November 6th at 7 p.m. on Comcast channel 5 in Peoria and hopes to have more shows by January.

