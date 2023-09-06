PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Twelve animals were rescued from a house fire in Peoria which occurred Wednesday afternoon.

Peoria firefighters responded to 1801 S. Kneer Avenue at approximately 1:40 p.m. where they found smoke coming out of a residential home.

While there were no people in the home, Battalion Chief Jeffrey Hascall said crews rescued 10 dogs and two cats from the fire. The animals are expected to recover.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is said to be a stove that was left on and the damage is estimated to be $50,000.