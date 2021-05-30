Twin-Cities American Legion Posts to host Memorial Day ceremony at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery Monday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — For Memorial Day, some local groups are honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

On Monday, May 30 at noon, American Legion Posts 365 from Normal and 56 from Bloomington will have a special ceremony. It’s at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington.

The ceremony will include a replica of the Changing of the Guard – Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The American Legion Honor Guards Post will host also a communal Military Rites Ceremony, for families whose loved ones did not receive their honors.