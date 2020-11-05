Twin Cities civil rights organizations hoping community stays calm amid vote count

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A push to stay calm amid the vote count. With mail-in-ballots still in transit, seven civil rights organizations in Bloomington are telling community members not to overreact.

In a meeting organized by elected officials, the Twin Cities NAACP, Black Lives Matter and others, leaders aimed to prevent violence before it happens, by sending one message to the community.

“Remain calm,” said Oliva Butts, with BN BLM. “Don’t necessarily go out and protest or give into divisiveness, just wait it out, every vote should be counted. We should be patient ultimately.”

On Wednesday night, in the first of what organizers say will be many meetings, they doubled down on that message.

“This is a very emotional and turbulent political time,” said Louis Goseland, Public Relations Officer Bloomington-Normal Democratic Socialists of America. “Many people are very eager to see the results come in.”

A feeling he hopes doesn’t translate into violence, no matter who wins office.

“I think the main point really was just trying to keep people safe,” said Butts. “We don’t want to open up the door for violent extremism.”

Organizers say they’ll get together every night, until the final ballot is tallied.

“We wanted to provide a space for the community to come together in a safe and responsible way,” said Goseland. “To get reliable information from organizations and community leaders that they trust, as well as, have a place to reach out for support.”

The meetings are open to all and are on Zoom. The next one will be Thursday night at 8 p.m.

Contact Bloomington Normal DSA: Louis Goseland – 316.204.4315 – blonodsa@gmail.com if you are interested.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected