Twin Cities crisis nursery taking extra steps to keep their building clean

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Health Officials all over the state are telling us we need to make sure to clean our hands and surfaces really well to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a study at the University of California, COVID-19 can live on surfaces for up to 72-hours. That makes it important right now to keep common places clean and disinfected.

Leaders at Children’s Home and Aid work with kids daily and are deep cleaning their building just in case of emergency.

“We’re still here, we’re still a crisis nursery we’re still serving families in the community the best that we can,” said family support program manager at Children’s Home and Aid, Jeannie Higdon.

There aren’t any kids in the building right now, but Higdon wants a clean environment if someone were to come.

But she didn’t do it alone, people from Paul Davis Restoration stopped by to lend a helping hand.

“This is just a great opportunity, the kids really pull on our heartstrings here so we really donate a lot of our time here. We contacted them and asked who was disinfecting and they said they were trying to wipe some things down so we said let us come and really do a disinfectant while the kids are gone,” said general manager at Paul Davis, Chris McConnell.

Even though it’s not that big of a building, a lot goes into completely disinfecting the area.

“Viruses is what you need to go after, so it’s very important that we get this special cleaning done because it gets into everything. It gets into all those little areas that we may not be able to touch but it’s still getting into those areas so it can kill those viruses,” said McConnell.

Higdon works hard to provide aid to children and families in the community and says she is more than grateful for the support she gets back.

“I get teary-eyed just thinking about it because the support from the community and folks at Paul Davis and his crew coming in and volunteering their time I can’t quantify that into a sentence it just means a lot to our program and me personally,” said Higdon.

Children’s Home and Aid are also in need of baby formula and diapers. If you want to donate visit their website by clicking here.