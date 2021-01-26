Twin-Cities get second cannabis dispensary, first for the City of Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Today, a second cannabis dispensary opened in the Twin-Cities, the first for the City of Bloomington.

Beyond / Hello, located on Veterans Parkway, opened its doors to customers at 9:00 this morning.

Bryan Lloyd, Vice President of retail operations for Jushi Holdings Inc. who own both Twin-Cities Beyond / Hello dispensaries, said customers were in line an hour before doors opened.

He says it feels good to be able to open up, and serve the Bloomington community.

“We’re excited to be in the Bloomington community, we’re excited for the universities to get back in session hopefully later this year, and be able to share that experience, culture, and product with them. We know that this state has gone through a lot over the last year and to be able to get this thing across the finish line, open up, we’re really proud to be here,” said Lloyd.

He says business has already been good, and customers who don’t want to come to the store to shop can pre-order online, and pick up their orders without waiting.